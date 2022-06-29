TRENTON, N.J. - A historic $50.6-billion budget.
New Jersey's Democratic-led Legislature approved a 9% spending increase from last year - thanks to a massive surplus - with $9 billion coming from the American Rescue Plan.
It includes a slew of new provisions, like a $2-billion property tax relief program, a 10-day tax holiday on school supplies in late August, fee waivers for licenses, and a new child tax credit with up to $500 for families making less than $30,000.
In a statement, Democratic Senate President Nick Scutari said the budget "puts the focus on our priorities of making New Jersey more affordable, addressing the financial needs of working people, and expanding the state's economy."
"What we're predicting is it's going to be a mild recession, but it's still a recession, so you don't want to have to increase funding on programs and then cut funding on programs, you want enough surplus left behind in order to get through the tough times," said former state Senate President Steve Sweeney, who is chair of Rowan University's Sweeney Center for Public Policy.
The budget puts around $6 billion in surplus, but Sweeney thinks the state should be more conservative or it could fall off a fiscal cliff of up to $40 billion.
The center is advocating for 5-year budget planning.
"I'm not saying don't spend - that's what legislatures do. I was in the Legislature - I know I did," Sweeney said.
Lawmakers also voted on a half-dozen gun reform measures. They will do things like raise minimum age requirements, ban most .50 caliber rifles and body armor, and regulate the sale of ammunition.
"Some of the gun bills that they have -I think - are symbolic more than anything," Sweeney said.
Lawmakers also approved stronger protections for out-of-state women seeking abortions in New Jersey, and the doctors who perform them.