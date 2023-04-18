TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey's governor says masks are no longer mandated in health care facilities in the state.

Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed the lifting of the mask mandate on the "Ask Governor Murphy" call-in show on News 12 New Jersey.

The mandate had been in place since the COVID-19 pandemic began three years ago.

Even as the state relaxed some mask requirements, masks in health facilities such as hospitals and doctors offices remained mandatory.

Murphy stressed that facilities can still enforce mask mandates on their own.