FLEMINGTON, N.J. - A New Jersey man is facing charges in the alleged sex assault of a child in Hunterdon County.
Sean Fuerstenberger, 48, was charged Tuesday with one count of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Hunterdon County prosecutor's office.
The charges stem from alleged offenses committed when the victim was under 13 years old and lived in Hunterdon County, investigators said.
Fuerstenberger, of Somerset, is being held in Warren County Jail, officials said.