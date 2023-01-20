BLAIRSTOWN, N.J. - A Warren County, New Jersey man is being accused of sexually assaulting a child multiple times in the early 1990's.

Mark Van Grouw, 57, is charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, and criminal sexual contact, according to a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities say the assaults happened at his home in Blairstown from 1990 through 1995. The victim was between 10 and 15 years old at the time, according to the prosecutor's office.

He faces up to decades in prison if found guilty.

Van Grouw is in Warren County Jail.