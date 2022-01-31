HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - A New Jersey man has been arrested in connection with a robbery that happened at a restaurant in Warren County last year.
Hackettstown Police in New Jersey said Erik Mitchell, 30, of Hackettstown was arrested Monday after an investigation determined Mitchell allegedly robbed a Friendly's restaurant in the 300 block of Mountain Ave. on Feb. 12, 2021.
Police said Mitchell allegedly passed a note to an employee at the Friendly's demanding money and that he had a gun. He then made off with $241 in cash and fled the scene, police said.
Mitchell was charged with first-degree robbery and fourth-degree theft by unlawful taking, police said.
Police said he also had a $2,500 Mount Arlington Borough municipal court traffic warrant.
Police said Mitchell was booked into the Warren County Correctional Facility pending a court appearance.