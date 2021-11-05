HACKETTSTOWN, Pa. - A man has been charged after an investigation into the theft of cash from the Hackettstown Livestock Auction Cooperative.
Howard Hoffman, of Annandale, New Jersey, is charged with theft by unlawful taking and filing a fraudulent tax return, according to a news release from the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.
Members of the cooperative reported to the prosecutor's office that they were missing approximately $57,000 in cash payments due from customers for livestock purchased at auction between 2016 and 2017.
They said Hoffman was the cooperative's auction master and was responsible for taking payment from purchasers and depositing the money into the cooperative's bank accounts, according to the county prosecutor's office.
A review of the cooperative's financial records revealed a cash shortfall of $56,810 during 2016 and 2017, according to the news release. A review of Hoffman's bank accounts showed $56,300 in cash deposits into his personal bank account through a variety of ATMs, the county prosecutor's office said.
The county prosecutor's office says cash deposits in years prior to 2016 and after 2017 were discovered to be a small fraction of what was deposited during these two years.
The New Jersey Department of Treasury's Division of Taxation Office of Criminal investigation determined that Hoffman did not pay taxes on the $56,300 in ATM deposits, the county prosecutor's office said.