DELAWARE TWP., N.J. - A 33-year-old man was found guilty in a deadly stabbing in Hunterdon County, New Jersey.

A jury found Brandon E. Petersen, of Newton, Sussex County, guilty of first-degree murder, third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and fourth-degree unlawful taking of a means of conveyance, according to a news release from the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office.

The jury acquitted Petersen of third-degree witness tampering.

The prosecutor's office says the guilty verdicts follow an approximately three-week long trial before the Honorable Angela F. Borkowski, J.S.C.

On December 6, 2020, at approximately 9:13 p.m., officers from the Delaware Township Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing victim at a residence on Kingwood Stockton Road.

Upon arrival, they discovered that the victim, 38-year-old Michelle Carkhuff, was transported by her friend to a local hospital in Mercer County, where she died. The suspect, later identified as Petersen, had fled the residence before officers arrived at the scene, the prosecutor's office said.

Following a joint investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office and the Delaware Township Police Department, Petersen was arrested the following morning in Pennsylvania.

Petersen faces a mandatory state prison term between 30 years and life imprisonment, of which he must serve 30 years before being eligible for parole. Petersen was taken to the Warren County Correctional Center pending sentencing, which is scheduled for July 14.