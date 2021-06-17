GLASSBORO, N.J. - A New Jersey man is getting his fifteen seconds of fame and a dream backyard, thanks to a contest he came across on Instagram.

Jeff Lynch of Glassboro said he came across a post announcing a sweepstakes for a dream backyard on the social media site. A few months later, he got a call he assumed he'd never get.

"I kind of forgot about it because I never win anything," Lynch said. "When I got the call, I thought it was a robocall."

The call was from Danny Lipford, who co-hosts Today's Homeowner with daughter Chelsea. The show is the second longest-running home improvement show in the nation. It airs on WFMZ-TV on Sundays at 5 a.m.

"If I'm not up that early, I have it recorded," Lynch said.

The last few days, Lynch has been able to see the duo work live in person with a team from Pavestone and witness a television crew put it all together.

Lynch said the speed at which the crew works has been overwhelming.

"You turn around, they have a pathway halfway done," Lynch said.

"We have to do it in a short amount of time, we have a plane to catch," Lipford said with a smile.

The episode featuring Lynch's backyard will air on June 27.

"We know that we're leaving something, wherever we go, that will help those homeowners have a better life and lifestyle," Lipford said.

