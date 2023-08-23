FLEMINGTON, N.J. - A man has learned his fate for stabbing and killing a woman in Hunterdon County, New Jersey, more than two years ago.

Brandon Petersen, 33, was sentenced Tuesday to 60 years in state prison, according to the county prosecutor's office. He will have to serve 85% of his sentence, or 51 years, before he can be eligible for parole.

The Sussex County man was convicted in May of first-degree murder and other charges in the Dec. 6, 2020 stabbing in Delaware Township.

A jury found him guilty after a three-week trial.

A witness had told police that she, 38-year-old Michelle Carkhuff and Petersen were hanging out at her apartment on the Kingwood Stockton Road property and that they had done drugs. The witness said Carkhuff and Petersen were in the kitchen cooking when Petersen took a large knife and stabbed Carkhuff in the neck.

Petersen fled, and Carkhuff was taken by a friend to the hospital where she died. Petersen was arrested the next morning in Upper Black Eddy, Bucks County, Pa.

Petersen previously spent 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to stabbing his neighbor when he was 15.