WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. - A Warren County, New Jersey man who assaulted a law enforcement officer in 2019 has been sentenced.
Tyler Lusardi-Paz, 30, was sentenced to seven years in New Jersey State Prison, according to a news release from the Warren County prosecutor's office. Under the No Early Release Act, Lusardi-Paz will have to serve at least 85% of the sentence before becoming eligible for parole.
Lusardi-Paz pleaded guilty in May 2021 to charges of second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree resisting arrest by use or threat of physical violence.
The incident back in 2019 began after officers responded to the report of an assault where a male was observed repeatedly striking a female victim while she was on the ground, the county prosecutor's office said.
An officer made contact with a female in an SUV, who was believed to be the victim. The officer began a pursuit of the vehicle after it left the scene. The officer was unable to make contact with the vehicle's driver.
An officer remained at the scene to continue investigating the domestic violence incident.
After speaking with the person who reported the incident, the officer responded to a bungalow at the rear of the property, where Lusardi-Paz was known to reside.
An altercation ensued while the officer tried to apprehend Lusardi-Paz. Lusardi-Paz was shot in the abdomen.
He was treated at the scene by Washington Township police officers, as well as members of the Washington Emergency Squad and paramedics from Hunterdon Medical Center.
Lusardi-Paz was eventually flown by helicopter to an area trauma center.
The township officer who was involved in the incident was transported to the hospital for evaluation and later released.