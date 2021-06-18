It was six months ago when New Jersey residents saw a spark of hope, with the first person being vaccinated at University Hospital in Newark. So it would make sense that's where the state would commemorate the achievement of a major vaccination goal being met.
The state has now vaccinated more than 4.7 million people, 12 days before its June 30 goal.
Though an achievement, Gov. Phil Murphy said the state is far from done.
"We are not about to let up," Murphy said.
Next week, the state will kick off Operation Jersey Summer, a campaign to target high-risk communities.
"The department of health will be sending vaccine ambassadors to high-risk counties to work with elected officials, community leaders, school districts, faith leaders, because we will not rest until no doors are open to this unwelcome guest, COVID-19," said New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.
It will also include continued deployment of mobile vaccination sites.
The state says it's noticing that those now being hospitalized for COVID-19 are largely unvaccinated.
"This is becoming a pandemic of unvaccinated individuals," Persichilli said.
There are now nearly 1500 vaccination sites in New Jersey.
You can find a location near you by visiting the state's website.