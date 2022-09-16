PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer says at the start of the school year, millions of kids lost access to school-provided meals. An effort is underway to bring back the now-expired national school breakfast and lunch program.

"Kids are like rocket ships, right? They need fuel, and they're ready to take off, and they're our future," said Gottheimer, who represents New Jersey's Fifth Congressional District.

Gottheimer is among those leading a bipartisan group of 48 members of Congress calling on their leadership to extend the national school breakfast and lunch program. In a letter this week, they asked for the free meals to be funded in an upcoming budget vote.

"We know that this has actually affected a lot of schools in Sussex and Warren County, in particular," said Gottheimer.

"The best way to make sure that low-income kids have the basic nutrition that they need is to provide it in those hours that that they are in school," said U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski, who represents New Jersey's Seventh Congressional District.

"If schools, which are often the hubs of our communities in many ways, serve as the vehicle to get food out to the students who need it, then that's also a good use of our resources and time," said Sean Spiller, the president of the New Jersey Education Association.

The program got started during the pandemic, and the Keep Kids Fed Act only went through the summer.

Currently, it's back to pre-pandemic ways, which could make districts fork up to $100,000 in administrative costs and leave children hungry.

"Every kid had to fill out a form, who qualified. You had to get the families to actually fill out the form," said Gottheimer. "There's a huge stigma."

Gottheimer says America can afford the $10 billion price tag, adding it can be paid for with unused COVID resources.

"A lot of schools just don't do anything at all," said Gottheimer. "If we fix this, 10 million kids will qualify who right now don't."

"We have some obligation, right, as a society to make sure every kid has a shot," said Spiller. "We all know that the more our students can come in and concentrate on learning and all of the things we take care of, the better off things can be."

In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced a $21.5 million plan to provide universal free school breakfast, starting in October, through the rest of the school year.