CLINTON TWP., Pa. - A road closure in part of Hunterdon County, New Jersey, could become permanent in order to protect a series of dams.
County Road 629 in Clinton Township has been closed for more than two years at Round Valley park, from Cherry Street and Old Mountain Road to the boat ramp parking lot.
Authorities want to make the closure permanent, because of concerns about "bad actors" posing a "very serious threat" to three earthen dams, according to the Clinton Township website.
The website did not elaborate on the threat.
Officials said they are concerned about dam safety, because if any of the dams fail, there would be "catastrophic" impacts to water supply in central New Jersey.
If officials get their way, 629 would only be accessible to pedestrians and bicyclists.