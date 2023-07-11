FLEMINGTON, N.J. - Staffing shortages are plaguing 911 dispatch centers across the country, and our region is no exception. Pennsylvania and New Jersey counties are working harder than ever to recruit candidates who can handle the pressure.

"Say your phone subscriber company allows you to put in emergency information, that information will become available to us," Patrick Horsch, the head of Hunterdon County's Communications Division, said as he showed 69 News computer software.

Hunterdon County's 911 center has all the new technology, but needs some new voices answering the phones.

"Our authorized full-time staff is 28 employees," said Brayden Fahey, the public safety director for Hunterdon County. "As of now, we have 16 full-time employees, so it's a significant staffing issue."

While the county says there are no changes to its services or delays, it's looking for more telecommunicators to take the load off the current ones putting in lots of overtime.

"The folks that we do have are very dedicated to their job," said Fahey. "They work tirelessly to filling many vacancies."

"We need all the help we can get," said Horsch.

It's a theme at communication centers throughout the region. Warren County, New Jersey and Northampton and Lehigh counties in Pennsylvania all need dispatchers.

"We have dispatchers working multiple radio frequencies while being on the phone at the same time," said Donald Smith, the communications/911 director for Lehigh County. "There's a shortage not just in 911, but in law enforcement, EMS and fire, where we rely on each other a lot."

Lehigh County is ten short of a full staff of 53 dispatchers.

"It takes a special person you know, this job is not for everybody," said Smith. "Compassion, empathy, the willingness to work and understanding what the life of a first responder is and the lifeline that you are to other people."

It's a fast-paced, stressful, yet rewarding position.

"It's certainly a thankless job," said Fahey. "They're calling for help in what they perceive to be their worst moment, and that's a huge responsibility to field that call for assistance that's going to make a difference."

"Take great satisfaction in knowing that there's someone out there that I've helped, no matter how small," said Horsch.

"Being a telecommunicator is extremely important and challenging work. The people who do this work are very dedicated and highly trained, training that the County provides," Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure said in a statement.

"911's always there," said Smith. "We're here to answer your call on your worst day, and we need those people to come and answer those calls."

New Jersey's First Act requires workers in county positions to live in the Garden State, or move there within a year of being hired. That's not the case in Pennsylvania. If you're trying to apply to Northampton or Lehigh counties, you can live on either side of the Delaware.

You can find the applications on each county's website:

- Hunterdon County

- Warren County

- Lehigh County

- Northampton County