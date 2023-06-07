The results are coming in for the 2023 primary election in New Jersey.

Among the local races, Phillipsburg Town Council President Harry Wyant Jr. is trailing in his bid for re-election.

Matthew Scerbo and Meliss Paulus are ahead. If they win the primary, they would face Democrats Derick Lewis and Bernie Fey Jr. in November.

Two council seats are up for grabs.

At the state level, Democrat Denise King appears to have the Democratic nomination for the 23rd district Senate seat over Roger Bacon.

She will try to unseat incumbent Republican Doug Steinhardt, who ran unopposed.