TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey has surpassed more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccinations.
Murphy, a Democrat, said Monday that the 1,037,657 doses include both the first and second of two shots.
While it marks a milestone, he said the state is short of the number of vaccines it would need to meet demand. New Jersey has administered just over 224,000 of the second of two shots, or about 2.5% of the population. That lags the rate of the country overall, which stands at 2.8%, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Today, we’ve crossed a great barrier with one million vaccinations but we’re not resting on any laurels.We’re going to keep at it until we reach our goal.We’re going to do our part to meet @POTUS’s nationwide goal of 100 million vaccinations in his first 100 days.— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) February 8, 2021