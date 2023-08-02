PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - New Jersey continues to mourn Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver. Those who knew her are reflecting on her decades of work in public service.

"There's an expression, 'lift as you climb,' and that's what she always did," said Debbie Walsh, the director of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. "She was always looking back to see who she could help bring along."

New Jersey is remembering all Oliver accomplished in her 71 years.

"She was a social worker," said Walsh.

"She served as a school board member as an Essex County freeholder," said Glenn Ricketts, a political science professor at Raritan Valley Community College.

Considered a pathbreaker and pioneer, she was the first Black woman to be New Jersey's Assembly Speaker and then lieutenant governor. She was also the state's second lieutenant governor, since the position is relatively new.

"In some states, the lieutenant governor is barely visible," said Ricketts. "Lieutenant Governor Oliver was very much a presence. She frequently signed bills."

Republican Assemblyman and Minority Leader John DiMaio, who represents Warren County, called the loss heartbreaking and said Oliver was "a trailblazer who leaves a legacy of public service that is to be admired."

Rutgers' Center for American Women and Politics says she spoke at its programs many times.

"She was deeply committed to making sure that more women and more people of color were participating in our democracy," said Walsh.

"She was also commissioner of Community Affairs, and she was very active in pushing things like affordable housing, homelessness, kind of revitalizing the urban areas such as Trenton to Newark, which she kind of knew from the grassroots level since that's where she grew up," said Ricketts.

Ricketts says the state constitution gives Governor Phil Murphy 45 days to choose someone to fill Oliver's role.

"It's pretty significant for state Democrats, because Lieutenant Governor Oliver was a very strong possibility to run for governor to succeed Governor Murphy," said Ricketts.

"She was an incredibly dignified woman, who never, I think, never lost sight of why she made a life that was committed to public service, that she wanted always to make the lives of the citizens of New Jersey better," said Walsh.

Oliver died Tuesday, after being hospitalized for a medical issue.