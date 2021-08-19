Recreational marijuana - pot

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission has approved rules to set up the state's recreational marijuana marketplace.

The five-member commission voted unanimously Thursday to approve the 160 pages of regulations. The rules got expedited treatment under the law, sidestepping the usual public comment and response period.

A specific timeline for when businesses might be open wasn’t given during Thursday’s remotely held meeting.

The rules focus heavily on equity - a main driver of the legislation because of years of disproportionate enforcement of marijuana laws against Black residents in particular.

