TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey’s Cannabis Regulatory Commission has approved rules to set up the state's recreational marijuana marketplace.
The five-member commission voted unanimously Thursday to approve the 160 pages of regulations. The rules got expedited treatment under the law, sidestepping the usual public comment and response period.
A specific timeline for when businesses might be open wasn’t given during Thursday’s remotely held meeting.
The rules focus heavily on equity - a main driver of the legislation because of years of disproportionate enforcement of marijuana laws against Black residents in particular.