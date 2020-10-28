TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy reported more than 1600 new cases Wednesday.
That raises the state's total caseload to nearly 233,000. Murphy also reported 14 more deaths.
He also signed an executive order establishing new health and safety standards for all public and private sector workers in the state. They include requiring all workers to wear a face mask, with limited exceptions, and undergo a health screening prior to every shift.
The order goes into effect at 6 a.m. on November 5.
Employers will be required to to provide approved sanitization materials to employees and visitors at no cost, and to ensure that employees practice hand hygiene. Employers will also need to routinely clean and disinfect all high-touch areas in accordance with DOH and CDC guidelines.
Employers will need to exclude sick employees from the workplace and follow requirements of applicable leave laws and promptly notify employees of any known exposure to COVID-19 at the worksite.