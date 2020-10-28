New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy
Photo: New Jersey Office of the Governor | YouTube

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy reported more than 1600 new cases Wednesday.

That raises the state's total caseload to nearly 233,000. Murphy also reported 14 more deaths.

He also signed an executive order establishing new health and safety standards for all public and private sector workers in the state. They include requiring all workers to wear a face mask, with limited exceptions, and undergo a health screening prior to every shift.

The order goes into effect at 6 a.m. on November 5.

Employers will be required to to provide approved sanitization materials to employees and visitors at no cost, and to ensure that employees practice hand hygiene. Employers will also need to routinely clean and disinfect all high-touch areas in accordance with DOH and CDC guidelines.

Employers will need to exclude sick employees from the workplace and follow requirements of applicable leave laws and promptly notify employees of any known exposure to COVID-19 at the worksite.

Recommended for you

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.