WASHINGTON -Rep. Tom Kean, Jr. (R-NJ said Wednesday he was appointed to serve on the House Foreign Affairs Committee for the 118th Congress.

Kean represents New Jersey's 7th District, which consists of all of Hunterdon and Warren counties, and parts of Morris, Somerset, and Union counties.

The House Committee on Foreign Affairs is the authorizing committee for matters related to United States foreign policy. The committee considers legislation that impacts the diplomatic community, including the State Department, the Agency for International Development, the Peace Corps, the United Nations, and the enforcement of the Arms Export Control Act.

The committee also has jurisdiction over matters that intersect with American foreign policy ranging from international aid relief, enforcement of human rights sanctions and standards, oversight of military deployments and presidential war powers, and international law and treaties.

“I am pleased the House Republican Steering Committee recommended Congressman Kean to the House Foreign Affairs Committee,” said House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul. “I look forward to working with him to accomplish our foreign policy goals and protect America’s interests abroad.”

“Now more than ever, we need strength to confront the many challenges that the United States and our allies face across the globe. I look forward to working with Chairman McCaul and Committee members on both sides of the aisle to achieve our foreign policy goals and protect vital U.S. interests abroad,” Kean said in a prepared statement.

While studying history at Dartmouth College, Kean participated in an exchange program which granted him the opportunity to travel to Budapest, Hungary, and the Soviet Union for four months in 1988, according to a news release from Kean's office.

Kean previously served as a member of the New Jersey-Israel Commission while in the NJ State Senate.