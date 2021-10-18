BRANCHBURG, N.J - Experts say about 90% of New Jersey ballot questions get passed by voters, but will that be the case this November? The two questions both have to do with gambling, in some way.
"College sports betting is big," said Brandyn Heppard, Associate Professor of Philosophy at Raritan Valley Community College. "It's big money."
It could bring millions of dollars in tax revenue to New Jersey. The first ballot question is whether sports betting should expand to include college athletics that take place within state lines.
"You'd be able to go bet on Rutgers, no matter where they're playing," said Glenn Ricketts, Professor of Political Science at Raritan Valley Community College.
Most state lawmakers are enthusiastically for this, stressing it could reduce illegal betting underway anyway.
But, "there's this lingering sense that we would like to keep collegiate athletics clean," said Ricketts.
"There's kind of this dirty secret," said Heppard. "When it's convenient, they're treated as students. When it's convenient, they're treated as athletes/workers."
There are other questions about ethics too, since experts say lower-income people are more likely to blow through money with hopes of winning big.
"We can say, hey we're concerned with people with gambling addictions," said Heppard. "But then if that's what fuels our economy and that's what makes it work, how concerned are we?"
The second ballot question asks to let groups make money off of games of chance, like bingo or raffles. Only veterans and senior citizen groups can do that now, while everyone else is required to put the profits toward specific purposes, like charity.
"Why can't the local fire department use a raffle? Somebody gives them, gives them a car and they can sell tickets and then get a new fire engine," said Ricketts.
Ricketts says if the ballot questions pass, the next step would be for the legislature to change the law.
For the first time this election, New Jersey residents can vote early in person at locations throughout their county. That starts this Saturday and goes through Halloween.