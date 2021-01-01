PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - The minimum wage is going up to $12 per hour in New Jersey effective on January 1, and it will continue to go up every year for the next three years.
There is some concern for business owners who have had a rough year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think it should be increased personally,” said David Maciorowski, owner of JDT Collision in Phillipsburg.
“We don't hire for even minimum wage, we try to go just a little bit higher we know you can't exactly live off that,” he said.
In February 2019 Governor Phil Murphy signed legislation into effect which set off a series of incremental increases, $1 per year, until 2024, at which point the minimum wage would reach $15.
New Jersey Chamber of Commerce President Tom Bracken says there's not a lot of room for strained businesses to make any more adjustments for this increase right now, and he thinks it could have been postponed.
“Hopefully businesses were planning for this, if they're still doing okay, then they've made arrangements to absorb this increase,” said Dena Mottola Jaborska with New Jersey Citizen Action. “Businesses all over the country, including in New Jersey, do need help during the pandemic.”