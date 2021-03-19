restaurant table generic

More people in New Jersey can now get together in-person.

Capacity for restaurants, gyms, salons, casinos and other indoor recreational activities is now up to 50 percent. Outdoor gathering limits have been boosted from 25 to 50 people.

The increases went into effect Friday.

The mask-wearing mandate continues to be in effect.

The loosening of restrictions comes as the state continues to administer more vaccines. As of mid-morning Friday, New Jersey had administered 3.3 million vaccine doses. 1.1 million residents have been fully vaccinated.

