PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A school supply sales tax holiday is underway in New Jersey that could save families and teachers hundreds of dollars. Technically, anyone's able to take advantage of it at any store, and it applies to more than you may think.

"I'm in 8th," said Karissa Dilts of Alpha.

Dilts loves to color coordinate her school supplies.

"Notebooks, pencils, folders," said Dilts.

From now through Labor Day in New Jersey, you don't need to pay that 6% sales tax on almost everything you can think of to load up a backpack. From textbooks to glue, globes and rulers, the list goes on.

"Everybody needs a break," said Deb Dorfman of Belvidere. "There's a lot of lower income people out there that need to buy supplies. I need to buy supplies for my teenager...it costs a lot of money."

"I live in Pennsylvania," said Wendy Klug of Portland, PA. "I wish we'd do the same."

"This is a really big help for school teachers, because we all know that school teachers often pay a lot of money out of their own pocket," said Marita Sciarrotta, the deputy director of the New Jersey Division of Taxation.

The sales tax holiday also is for certain sports and recreational equipment, like mouthguards, cleats, and skates.

"It can mean helmets for biker sports, shoulder pads, ski boots, even," said Sciarrotta.

This also includes electronics like laptops and computers, as long as the prices don't exceed $3,000.

"Flash drive, USB, a handhold electronic scheduler, computers, printers, ink," said Sciarrotta.

The sales tax holiday does not include cellphones.

Several families 69 News spoke with already got their school supplies.

"Maybe like three weeks ago," said Nikki Shuler of Phillipsburg.

Shuler says she'll keep this in mind for next year.

"I'll definitely gonna look into 100%, especially because then, we'll have five in school," said Shuler.

This is the second year the tax holiday is in place in the Garden State, and it's supposed to be annual, since it was signed into law.

In case you're wondering, Sciarrotta said, "There's no discrimination. Nobody's asking at the register if you have a child that you're purchasing these things for."