TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Students across New Jersey started school Tuesday, with most returning to hybrid in-person and remote lessons.
The school-year shakeup stems from the state’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, which has resulted in nearly 195,000 positive cases and more than 14,000 deaths.
Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy said 388 school districts opted for a hybrid model, which entails classroom and remote learning. There were 69 districts with all in-person learning, and 238 with all-remote starts.
Murphy says 28 districts have schools in them that went with a combination of those models.
Gov. Murphy added 284 new positive test results Tuesday, raising the state's total number of infections to 194,667. He also said another five residents have died from the virus, pushing the death toll to 14,213.