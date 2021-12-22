TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - The bipartisan New Jersey commission charged with drawing the boundaries for congressional districts for the next decade voted to approve a map put forward by Democrats.
The vote Wednesday was 7 to 6, with Democrats in favor and Republicans opposed. Former Supreme Court Justice John Wallace, the 13th and tiebreaking member of the commission, sided with Democrats.
The new map could result in a nine to three Democratic advantage in the state’s 12 U.S. House seats. That's according to the GOP though Democrats did not concede the breakdown.
Currently, Democrats hold 10 seats to the GOP’s two and have 1 million more registered voters than Republicans in the state.