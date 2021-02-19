TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey’s state Senate passed a resolution seeking the resignation or removal of the state’s top prison official after news that three male guards are charged with misconduct in an attack on female inmates.
The Democrat-led Senate passed the bipartisan resolution 35-0 Friday. It calls on Corrections Commissioner Marcus Hicks to resign or be removed from his post.
A message seeking comment was left with Hicks’ spokesperson, as well as with Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who has authority to remove the commissioner. The state attorney general says the state's lone women's prison was the site of an attack on inmates by guards in January.