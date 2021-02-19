Prison-Violence-New-Jersey

FILE - This photo from Monday June 21, 2004, shows inmate Mary Tobin walking a puppy down a cell block hallway at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Clinton, N.J. Three prison guards are charged with misconduct stemming from a violent attack on at least six female inmates at the prison, including one who was punched 28 times and pepper-sprayed, New Jersey’s attorney general said Thursday.

 DANIEL HULSHIZER - staff, AP

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey’s state Senate passed a resolution seeking the resignation or removal of the state’s top prison official after news that three male guards are charged with misconduct in an attack on female inmates.

The Democrat-led Senate passed the bipartisan resolution 35-0 Friday. It calls on Corrections Commissioner Marcus Hicks to resign or be removed from his post.

A message seeking comment was left with Hicks’ spokesperson, as well as with Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who has authority to remove the commissioner. The state attorney general says the state's lone women's prison was the site of an attack on inmates by guards in January.

