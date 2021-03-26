"If a nation is anything in terms of its government, it's to protect its citizens," said New Jersey Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez.
Surrounded by supporters and the guns they want off the streets, New Jersey Democratic Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker are calling on President Joe Biden to take executive action on increased gun control measures.
"Last two weeks it was Atlanta and Boulder. Next, it could be the suburbs of New Jersey," Booker said.
In the wake of 18 people being killed in those two mass shootings, the pair are pushing the Senate to pass gun licensing laws, a ban on assault rifles, and universal background checks.
"Violent criminals and dangerously mentally ill people, since we agree they shouldn't have them, why not make it more difficult for them to get them," Pennsylvania Republican Pat Toomey said early this week on CNN.
Easier said than done. Since the 2013 Sandy Hook shooting that killed 20 kids and 6 adults, Toomey has been working with Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin to close the gun show loophole and require background checks.
It hasn't passed. Toomey says that may change.
"I do think there is support that was not there in the past," Toomey said.
However, Toomey says measures that Menendez and Booker want would not get the 60 votes needed to pass in the Senate.
Booker says the time is now.
"Power concedes nothing without demand, so we are here to demand," he said.