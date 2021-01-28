More New Jersey lawmakers are calling for action following new allegations of misconduct at Hunterdon County's Edna Mahan Correctional Facility.
Every member of the Senate Democratic Caucus has signed a letter sent to Governor Phil Murphy, calling for the immediate dismissal of Corrections Commissioner Marcus Hicks. They also want the federal government to take control of the facility.
As we reported earlier this week, 30 staffers at the prison have been placed on leave pending an investigation of allegations of physical abuse involving inmates.