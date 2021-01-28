Generic prison cell

More New Jersey lawmakers are calling for action following new allegations of misconduct at Hunterdon County's Edna Mahan Correctional Facility.

Every member of the Senate Democratic Caucus has signed a letter sent to Governor Phil Murphy, calling for the immediate dismissal of Corrections Commissioner Marcus Hicks. They also want the federal government to take control of the facility.

As we reported earlier this week, 30 staffers at the prison have been placed on leave pending an investigation of allegations of physical abuse involving inmates.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.