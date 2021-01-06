Police lights

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said Wednesday he is sending state police troopers to help police in Washington D.C. at the request of DC officials after protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Murphy said the state is also prepared to deploy the New Jersey National Guard if that is requested.

Protesters breached the U.S. Capitol complex as a joint session of Congress began the process of counting the electoral votes from the November 2020 presidential election. The protests have sent the Capitol into chaos, locking the building down and halting the vote to certify Joe Biden's presidential victory.

