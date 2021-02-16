TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey businesses with 100 or fewer workers can get a 65% discount on personal protective equipment starting Tuesday through a state development authority program.
The New Jersey Economic Development Authority said in a statement that state-based companies with 100 or fewer employees can get the equipment at reduced cost by applying online at ppe.covid19.nj.gov.
The discount program has a cap of $800 for all eligible businesses and $1,000 for businesses in one of the state’s 715 census tracts designated as Opportunity Zones.