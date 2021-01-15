New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy news conference

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says that state employees have been ordered to work remotely Wednesday, the day of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, because of the “level of tension in the country.”

The Democratic governor made the announcement Friday. New Jersey State Police Superintendent Col. Pat Callahan said there is no specific threat to the statehouse in Trenton, but that officials want to be prepared in case something happens.

Federal and state officials are preparing for possible armed protests at statehouses across the country over the weekend and in the days after.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.