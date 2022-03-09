FLEMINGTON, N.J. - The New Jersey State Police is seeking the public's assistance with locating Joseph Russo, 50, of Flemington, Hunterdon County.
Russo was last seen earlier Wednesday morning at approximately 7:30 a.m. in the area of Robin Hill Road in Hampton Boro, according to a Facebook post from New Jersey State Police.
Russo is described as 5’ 11” tall, and approximately 190 pounds. He was last seen driving a red 2002 Dodge Stratus with New Jersey license plates HX1037.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Washington Station Detective Bureau at (908) 689-3101.
Anonymous tips are welcome.