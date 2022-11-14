New Jersey state troopers were honored for saving multiple people from a burning building in May.

Trooper Juan Jacome, Trooper Peter Munoz-Aquino, Trooper Filip Konieczkowski, Trooper Zachary Manley, and Trooper James Thompson were honored at the Hunterdon County Fire Chief's Association dinner, state police said.

The Perryville barracks troopers were the first to arrive on scene of a large condominium fire in Union Township in the early morning hours of May, police said.

Part of the 12-unit building was fully engulfed in flames, and many residents were still inside, most of them asleep, police said.

The troopers immediately went into the burning complex and started knocking on doors, and they had to break in to some units when residents didn't answer, police said.

The troopers also caught a woman who fell from a ladder as firefighters were helping rescue her from the second floor.

State police also recognized Sgt. Michael Delgaizo and Det. Sgt. Robert Sanchis, who arrived shortly after to help fire crews and manage the scene.

Fire crews rescued several residents, including some who were trapped on their balconies.

Five residents were hurt, but state police said it could've been much worse if it wasn't for the life-saving efforts of the troopers, emergency responders and fire crews.