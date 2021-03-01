TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says teachers, support staff and public transportation workers will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on March 15.
Murphy, a Democrat, said Monday that members of tribal communities, the homeless, migrant farm workers and childcare workers will also become eligible for the vaccine.
New Jersey has now surpassed 2 million people getting at least one shot. It took 55 days for the state to reach 1 million shots and just 20 days to climb to 2 million, the governor said.