HUNTERDON COUNTY, N.J. - 16-year-old Julia Intrabartolo of Hunterdon County, New Jersey makes gliding through the sky look effortless.

She's taken the art of ninja warrior competition to a new level, and it all got started with a coupon.

"My mom found a Groupon one day and we just tried it out, I nearly fell in love with it," she says.

It's been her passion ever since, practicing sometimes seven days a week and competing. Now all that practice is paying off. Intrabartolo is going to compete on the TV show she grew up watching, "American Ninja Warrior," on NBC.

She says she was shocked: "I called some friends and they were like, you're joking."

Competing on the show on the national stage is a dream come true.

She tells 69 News, "It was just such an emotional moment for me, just knowing that I'll actually be on the show, that has people I admire and look up to."

She flies out to LA next month, and of course has started training.

"I'm gonna make sure I get enough rest, I got to get enough to eat, make sure I'm stretching, just going through my head knowing I can do this," she says.

She knows she can do this, and she already has big plans for the prize money.

"Save up my money so I can buy my own ninja gym, duh!"