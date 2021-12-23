PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - A lot of people returned to seeing doctors in-person after getting vaccinated, but as cases of the Omicron variant surge, many are opting for telehealth visits once again. New legislation in New Jersey ensures those opportunities will be available for the next couple of years, as the state studies telemedicine's impacts on patients.
"We connect via telehealth and first thing, as we get rolling, they're like, 'alright doc, I've got my vitals," said Dr. Dennis McGorry Jr., a senior regional medical director and family physician at St. Luke's University Health Network.
McGorry says patients have adjusted well to telehealth visits through the ups and downs of the coronavirus pandemic.
"There is real risk again, being out and about, unfortunately with Omicron, and we just have to be careful about what we're doing," said McGorry. "Instead of canceling visits or postponing care, we're able to flip these visits over to telehealth."
The network and all telemedicine providers serving New Jersey will be able to continue to do that, at least through 2023, because of a law signed by Gov. Phil Murphy this week. It allows providers to keep charging telehealth visits at the same rate as in-person visits, with limited exceptions.
Some initially wanted this to be a permanent change. Instead, the legislation requires the health department to study telemedicine's effects on patients, before any long-term decisions about payments are made.
Murphy says this balances the pros of telemedicine, like the increase in access to care, with the need to ensure it keeps its quality and affordability.
McGorry says the law allows the critical behind-the-scenes work done in health care settings to carry on.
"You really have offices that are able to maintain their staffing, keep everything up," said McGorry.
Audio-only visits, like phone calls, for behavioral health services will also be billed at the same rate as in-person visits.
The law will prevent insurance companies from creating geographic or technical restrictions.
St. Luke's University Health Network says it has performed over a half a million video visits over the past three years.
"We're pretty much brought into the patients' home. We're there with family," said McGorry. "There's a lot to be taken away from seeing the environment in which a patient is caring for themself or receiving care from family members."