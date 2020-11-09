New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has issued additional restrictions to stop the spread of coronavirus.
The state reports 2,000 people are being infected per day, up from a daily rate of about 370 in August.
Starting Thursday, restaurants and bars must stop serving food and drinks indoors from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. During their open hours, restaurants and bars are still restricted to 25-percent capacity, and now all bar seating is banned. Takeout and outdoor dining can continue past 10 p.m.
Restaurants can also place tables less than 6 feet apart if they put a barrier, like Plexiglas, in between.
"Looking at the data, we are taking surgical steps that we hope will mitigate the increasing rate of spread. No one up here wants to take the broad and encompassing actions like those we had to take in March," Murphy said.
The additional restrictions are being criticized by some.
"I think it's going in the wrong direction. I think private businesses have done a great job trying to operate in this environment and the last thing we need is the government pilling on more restrictions and inhibiting their ability to serve their customers," said Sen. Mike Doherty (R) NJ-23rd.
Under the new restrictions, interstate indoor sports for elementary, middle, and high school students are also banned.