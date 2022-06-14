TRENTON, N.J. - It will now be easier to get a driver's license or Real ID in New Jersey.
Starting Wednesday, residents will no longer need to provide the state's Motor Vehicle Commission with a Social Security card or other document to prove their Social Security number.
It will instead be verified electronically with the Social Security Administration's database.
It's all thanks to a federal rule that streamlines the application process for a license or non-driver's ID.
But, the waiver that drops the proof requirement only applies in New Jersey, not Pennsylvania.