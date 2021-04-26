PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Gov. Phil Murphy says May 10 is the day indoor gatherings will expand to 50% capacity, with a cap at 250 people, and masks and social distancing still required.
And outdoor gatherings can welcome 500 people.
"We need to push forward and especially now that we can be outdoors, people need to stop being so afraid," said Kelly Perna, of Stewartsville.
The state's move means more people can now attend indoor events like proms, weddings, and performances.
"And if you're not comfortable with it, then you don't go," Perna said.
With Murphy's announcement, the New Jersey Department of Education released specific guidance for how schools should plan proms and graduation ceremonies, including the suggestion that holding several smaller ceremonies over the course of several days could help keep people safe.
"I know that last year, all the people that graduated were really bummed out, so it'll be good for them this year," said Elizabeth Star, of Pohatcong.
These newest measures are an increase from 35% capacity limits the governor set in early March.
"I was wishing he had done this much sooner, and I think we're a little behind Pennsylvania," said Kris Schmid, of Phillipsburg.
As more people get vaccinated in New Jersey, the hope among those we spoke with is that more increased capacity limits are coming soon.
"Better late than never, but I'd still like it to go a little faster," Schmid said.
Governor Murphy already stated his plans to open up the state even more, if trends continue as they have in the Garden State.
He says that could happen before Memorial Day.