New Jersey plans to invest $400 million to improve the state's universities and colleges.
Gov. Phil Murphy made the announcement Tuesday at Rutgers University.
He said the investment will make the state's institutions more competitive without raising tuition.
The money will go into four revolving bond funds.
Schools can apply for grants to pay for things like new equipment, facility upgrades, infrastructure, and the latest technology.
"Right now all across New Jersey high school seniors are sending out their college applications, our goal since day one of this administration is to see more and more of these applications headed to admissions offices right here in New Jersey," Murphy said.
Colleges and universities will be able to apply for the grants starting in the spring of 2022.