PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Letters about lead are on the way across New Jersey.
Homeowners will be notified if their home is hooked up to lead plumbing, and those who do get letters might be years away from a solution.
When people turn their tap on, they may not be thinking about the pipes the water is running through.
"I'm sure that many of them have not thought about that. I haven't," said Luanne Bean, who lives in Phillipsburg.
But for people like Bean, that's likely to change next week if they get a letter in the mail.
"We know that over 180,000 lead service lines have been identified," said Shawn LaTourette, the New Jersey Commissioner for the Department of Environmental Protection.
The state is requiring every home that gets water through those lines to be notified by certified mail no later than Tuesday. Those letters are going to come to mailboxes from local water suppliers, which in the case of Phillipsburg is the company Aqua New Jersey.
LaTourette said, for many homeowners, that could come as a shock.
"I think it's a possibility that folks could panic. Could be worried," said LaTourette.
The DEP has a map of all lead and galvanized service lines on its website showing Phillipsburg as one area of concern. Aqua New Jersey says customers like Bean may have galvanized pipes, which can produce lead contamination, but the company does not believe there are any actual lead pipes in Phillipsburg.
Still, Bean said she's already taking precautions.
"We buy spring water and mainly that's what we drink," said Bean.
All lead service lines will be replaced over the next decade under a 2021 state law. The DEP said no amount of lead is safe to drink, and boiling the water doesn't help, but the state is asking homeowners not to panic.
"There should not be a run on bottled water. There should not be," said LaTourette.
But Bean said she's getting ready.
"I have three cases in there now, so I'm going to go out and stock up," said Bean.