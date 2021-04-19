Generic prison cell

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey prosecutors must waive mandatory minimum prison terms for non-violent drug offenses.

That's according to a new directive from the state attorney general issued Monday.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said the mandatory terms were “outdated policy,” which was hurting residents and disproportionately affecting young men of color.

The change means that the imposition of mandatory minimum sentences will be “off the table” for current and future non-violent drug offenders, and it allows those currently serving such sentences a chance for early release.

