HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - A woman is dead and a driver is facing charges after a hit-and-run crash in New Jersey.

Jeanne (Picariello) Murphy, 70, died Sunday after the crash around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in Hackettstown, Warren County, police said.

She was the wife of Bruce Murphy, who is president of Centenary University in Hackettstown, the school said in a statement.

She was out for her morning walk when she was hit on Reese Avenue, near First Avenue, and the driver took off, authorities said.

The driver, Jefferson Chimbo-Pelaez, 25, was later charged and is being held in Warren County Correctional Facility, police said.

Police say it's still an active investigation.

Meanwhile, Centenary University is remembering Jeanne Murphy for her dedication to students and veterans, and to her family.

Murphy was a retired U.S. Army colonel, and was very involved in the Hackettstown community, the school said.