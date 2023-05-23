New Jersey's Department of Agriculture is warning about an outbreak of the herpes virus in horses in Hunterdon County.

One horse that was infected has already been euthanized, and others are being quarantined. The New Jersey Department of Agriculture wouldn't identify the actual horse stable where the cases were detected. Dr. Amar Patil tells us this strain of equine herpes is the most deadly.

"A rare form of the disease is a neurologic disease where the virus affects the function of the brain, and that is the disease reportable to the state," said Dr. Patil.

Thankfully, Dr. Patil said this type of herpes only affects horses.

"It cannot be transferred to a person, but it could be transferred to other animals within the equine family, like donkeys and zebras," said Dr. Patil.

The Department of Agriculture said one horse has had to be euthanized so far, and others are being quarantined.

"We do not allow horses on the farm to leave and go to shows or other places," said Dr. Patil.

But it's a situation they're continuing to monitor, because if enough horses get sick, it could have a big economic impact.

"It could lead to a situation where a lot of performance horses that have very high value, they could get affected, and normally this virus is, has an adverse impact on the performance of these horses going forward," said Dr. Patil.

Dr. Patil tells us there is a vaccine for horses against the herpes virus, so he recommends owners keep their animals up to date on their shots. In this case, that means getting a booster every six months.