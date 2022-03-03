New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - The number of New Jersey residents getting property tax relief would nearly quadruple to almost 2 million people under a plan Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy has unveiled.

The governor’s proposal on Thursday will be part of the new fiscal year budget he presents next week to the Democrat-led Legislature.

He pitched the new plan at an event in Fair Lawn as part of an effort to concentrate on affordability since a narrow election victory in November. Under the new plan, homeowners making up to $250,000 will be eligible to get a credit toward their property taxes of up to $700 in the fiscal year beginning July 1.

Renters who make up to $100,000 would get rebate checks of up to $250.

