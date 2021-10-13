Tyrell-Harris-McLaughlin

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey officials say a male corrections officer at the state's long-troubled and only women’s prison has been charged with sexual assault and official misconduct stemming from a September incident with an inmate.

Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck said Wednesday that senior corrections officer Tyrell Harris-McLaughlin was charged in a complaint for allegedly sexually assaulting an inmate on Sept. 16 at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women.

Officials say the victim was taken to a hospital where evidence from the alleged assault was collected. 

It's unclear if the officer has an attorney.

