TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey officials say a male corrections officer at the state's long-troubled and only women’s prison has been charged with sexual assault and official misconduct stemming from a September incident with an inmate.
Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck said Wednesday that senior corrections officer Tyrell Harris-McLaughlin was charged in a complaint for allegedly sexually assaulting an inmate on Sept. 16 at the Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women.
Officials say the victim was taken to a hospital where evidence from the alleged assault was collected.
It's unclear if the officer has an attorney.