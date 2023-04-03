PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. — The people of Phillipsburg asked, and the State of New Jersey listened.
The group Phillipsburg Environmental Watch gathered nearly 200 letters and documents to make sure Center Street did not become a major truck route.
Phillipsburg Town Council also said it would prefer to avoid it.
The New Jersey Department of Transportation has now told the town that given all the feedback, it will not "support or approve the inclusion of Center Street within a proposed municipal truck route system."
The roads that may be included in that proposed system are still being finalized.