Election officials in the Garden State are busy. Votes for state and local government poured in for Tuesday's primary election.
All 12 of the state's U.S. House seats are up for grabs. In Hunterdon and Warren counties, District 7 is front and center.
Incumbent Tom Malinowski earned the right to run for re-election in that district in November. Malinowski took a strong lead early on and didn't look back.
It's a bit of a busier field on the Republican side. Seven candidates were hoping to be on the ballot in the general election as well.
But it's familiar name Tom Kean Jr. who secured the Republican nomination Tuesday night. He's the son of Thomas Kean, who was a New Jersey state representative from 1968 to 1978 before becoming the state's governor in 1982.
And this isn't the first time Malinowski and Kean Jr. would go head to head for the same seat in the House. They ran against each other back in 2020, with Malinowski narrowly beating out Kean Jr.
Votes have yet to be certified for the state's primary, but election officials in Hunterdon County say since it's the largest participant in District 7, it will be all eyes on Hunterdon come November.
Lines were recently redrawn for the 7th District Congressional seat. That could have a big impact on the general election in a few months.
All of Hunterdon and some of Warren counties, as well as other areas, make up that district.
Come November, if the seat switches parties and goes to a Republican, it could definitely shake things up once again in Washington.