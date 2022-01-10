TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says the state's mandate for masks as a COVID-19 precaution in schools and daycares will remain in effect despite a looming expiration of the requirement.
Murphy, a Democrat, spoke Monday during a news conference on the outbreak.
The governor did not specify how much longer the mandate would be in place or say how he planned to continue it, whether by executive order or as part of a legislative deal with lawmakers.
Murphy had requested lawmakers extend the mask requirement on New Year’s Day, pointing to the super-contagious omicron variant that’s shattering COVID-19 infection records.